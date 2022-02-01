Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY22 guidance to $6.28 to $6.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $159.22 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

