Brokerages Anticipate Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Amyris posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

AMRS stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.51. Amyris has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

In other news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 82.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amyris by 51.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after acquiring an additional 83,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Amyris by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

