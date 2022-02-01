Brokerages Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.59.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,169,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 640,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 102.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 264,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 133,552 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBAY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,133. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

