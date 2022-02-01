Brokerages Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to report sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 354.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $1.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.05 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 7,990.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

SOLO stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

