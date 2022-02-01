Brokerages Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report sales of $269.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.11 million and the lowest is $236.80 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $214.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $994.00 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PRA traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $39,025,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

