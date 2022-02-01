Brokerages Anticipate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the lowest is $2.95. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $2.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $12.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $179.73. The company had a trading volume of 499,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,885,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.