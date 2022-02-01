Brokerages Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $686.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.45. 2,924,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,857. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.09.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

