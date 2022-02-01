Brokerages Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to announce earnings of $2.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $3.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $9.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

NYSE:BABA traded up $10.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,303,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,546,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.16 and a 200 day moving average of $154.92. The company has a market cap of $341.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,543,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

