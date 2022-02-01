Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report sales of $431.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $433.60 million and the lowest is $429.20 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $444.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $849,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,205 over the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $104.40. 7,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.95.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

