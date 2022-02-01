Brokerages Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce sales of $16.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $66.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $66.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $62.10 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 27,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,221. The firm has a market cap of $151.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 653,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.