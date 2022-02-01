Brokerages Expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.71. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enphase Energy.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.26.

ENPH stock traded up $16.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.47. 3,949,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,410. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.95. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.15 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,932 shares of company stock valued at $33,042,396. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

