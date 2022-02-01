Brokerages Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.45) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.13) to ($2.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($3.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIRM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of MIRM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.05. 265,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,187. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.80. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

