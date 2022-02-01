Brokerages Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.02. Park-Ohio reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKOH shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,491. The firm has a market cap of $245.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $41.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -384.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 812,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 8.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

