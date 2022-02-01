Brokerages Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $425.85 Million

Brokerages expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to announce sales of $425.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $425.14 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $430.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aaron’s.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvonia P. Moore bought 1,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.50 million and a P/E ratio of 7.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

