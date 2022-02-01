Brokerages Expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report sales of $63.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $64.26 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $56.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $231.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $232.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $264.10 million, with estimates ranging from $258.00 million to $270.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $528,508.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $42,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,785. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

VCRA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $79.01. 2,555,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,013. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $79.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

