Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Target Price at C$8.40

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.40.

Several analysts have commented on AAV shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Advantage Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.88. 1,026,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.29.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$110.34 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

