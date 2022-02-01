Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $81.27

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,275,000 after acquiring an additional 295,142 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,211,000 after acquiring an additional 530,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,747,000 after acquiring an additional 377,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 566,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,811,000 after acquiring an additional 347,345 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

