Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Target Price at GBX 1,324.70

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,324.70 ($17.81).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEGRO to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.61) to GBX 1,450 ($19.49) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,445 ($19.43) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.15) to GBX 1,600 ($21.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.62) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LON SGRO traded up GBX 24 ($0.32) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,302 ($17.50). 2,567,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,365.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,293.07. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 869.80 ($11.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,508 ($20.27). The company has a market cap of £15.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

