Brokerages Set Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Price Target at €146.10

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €146.10 ($164.16).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($167.08) price objective on Sixt in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of SIX2 opened at €143.40 ($161.12) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €153.26 and a 200-day moving average of €136.97. Sixt has a one year low of €93.35 ($104.89) and a one year high of €170.30 ($191.35). The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

