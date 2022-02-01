Brokerages Set Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Price Target at €146.10

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €146.10 ($164.16).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($167.08) price objective on Sixt in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of SIX2 opened at €143.40 ($161.12) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €153.26 and a 200-day moving average of €136.97. Sixt has a one year low of €93.35 ($104.89) and a one year high of €170.30 ($191.35). The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

