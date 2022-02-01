Brokerages Set The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Target Price at $16.00

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $404.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $422,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.