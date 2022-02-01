Brokerages Set Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target at $18.80

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 30,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $283,717.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRCA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,824. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $225.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.