Brokerages Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Price Target at $98.17

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.17.

WAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $88,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAB opened at $88.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

