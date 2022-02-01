Brokerages Set Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Target Price at €103.50

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.50 ($116.29).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($124.72) price target on Zalando in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on Zalando in a report on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective on Zalando in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €104.00 ($116.85) price objective on Zalando in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL opened at €69.98 ($78.63) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.50. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.