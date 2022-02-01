Brokers Issue Forecasts for General Dynamics Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for General Dynamics in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GD. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

GD opened at $212.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.04 and a 200 day moving average of $201.29. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $146.53 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,585,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

