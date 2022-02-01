Brokers Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.95. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.22 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LYB. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average of $95.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after buying an additional 423,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after buying an additional 389,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after buying an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after buying an additional 234,591 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

