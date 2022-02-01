Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. Burning Rock Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNR stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,644. The company has a market cap of $940.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of -2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

