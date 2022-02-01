C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 318 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Workiva by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 28.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,235,000 after buying an additional 121,366 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WK opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.31. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $4,186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 956,000 shares of company stock worth $144,616,000. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

