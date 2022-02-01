C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $123.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.