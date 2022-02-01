C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80.

