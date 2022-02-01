C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,946,000 after buying an additional 838,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 556,326 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,644,840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,290,000 after buying an additional 204,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $170.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.13 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.