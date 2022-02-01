Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Raised to GBX 220

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.96) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

CNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt downgraded Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 180 ($2.42) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 180 ($2.42) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.12) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 217.14 ($2.92).

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.76) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -8.09. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 122 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.44 ($2.87). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Cairn Energy news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.55), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($245,740.66).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

