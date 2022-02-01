Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,715 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $57,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after purchasing an additional 181,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $175.76 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

