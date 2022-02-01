Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 161,848 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,135 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,848 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $53,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

