Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $71.24 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 176.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,994 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $71,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Erste Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

