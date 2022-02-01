Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 1.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $133,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JLL. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $250.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.80 and a 200 day moving average of $248.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.82 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

