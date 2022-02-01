Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.34% of Caleres worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 591,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $506,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $512,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,218 shares of company stock worth $1,584,806 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAL opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $913.40 million, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 2.50.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

