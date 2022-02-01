Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

CALT opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

