Camden Property Trust (CPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CPT opened at $160.09 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.53, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.81.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.