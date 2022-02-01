Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $13.50

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLS. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Celestica by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Celestica by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

