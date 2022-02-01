Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price to $375.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TEAM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $415.90.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $324.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.57. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,496,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 139.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700,132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,265,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after purchasing an additional 463,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

