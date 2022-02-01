Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Natural Resources’ balanced and diverse production mix facilitates long-term value and reduces the risk profile. Canadian Natural’s acquisition of Athabasca Oil Sands project in 2017 has added significant value to its asset base and buoyed the production prospects. Notably, lower capital needs and improving operational efficiencies have enabled the company to generate significant free cash flow. What’s more, the company remains committed to investor friendly moves by the way of dividend payout and stock buybacks. However, Canadian Natural is set to face debt maturities each year out till 2027. Further, the C$3.25-billion term loan to fund the Devon Energy asset buy has worsened the company’s debt-to-capital ratio and led to higher interest outgo. The interplay of these factors account for the cautious stance.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.65.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $50.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,289,389,000 after buying an additional 8,157,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after buying an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,561,000 after buying an additional 559,574 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,159,000 after buying an additional 654,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $617,658,000 after buying an additional 1,076,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

