Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 950 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOF opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

KOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

