Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,167 shares of company stock worth $7,514,555 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.13.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

