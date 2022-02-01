Cardinal Health (CAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

