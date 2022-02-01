CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of CTRE opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

