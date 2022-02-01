Carlson Capital L P Acquires 538 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.34. The company had a trading volume of 43,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

