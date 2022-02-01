Carlson Capital L P Buys New Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,000. GreenSky makes up 0.7% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GreenSky by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in GreenSky during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,975,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,713,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in GreenSky by 223.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in GreenSky by 4.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 75,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,188,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033. Company insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSKY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 24,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,984. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.41. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

