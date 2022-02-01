Carlson Capital L P Has $24.81 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 126,897 shares during the period. State Street comprises 1.3% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.08% of State Street worth $24,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

STT stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.64. 8,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,958. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.