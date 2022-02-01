Carlson Capital L P Purchases Shares of 151,000 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 151,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,000. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.06% of PulteGroup as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 59.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $52.32. 139,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,068. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

