Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

